Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,117. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.07. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.