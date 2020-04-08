Dinastycoin (DCY) Hits Market Cap of $704,321.93

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $704,321.93 and $64.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,963,545,453 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

