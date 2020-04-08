Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

