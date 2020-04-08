DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $14,263.20

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market cap of $14,263.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00321081 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00419614 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006579 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

