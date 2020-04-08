DS Smith plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 287.70 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

SMDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360 ($4.74).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

