e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $851,347.68

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $851,347.68 and $1,741.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00633115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007567 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,946,109 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,743 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

