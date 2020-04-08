e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 15.5%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.70, 782,142 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 990,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The company has a market cap of $490.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,103.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

