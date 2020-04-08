Elastos Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00017963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi, LBank and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,084,822 coins and its circulating supply is 18,262,942 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.