Element 25 (ASX:E25) Stock Price Down 100%

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)’s share price traded down 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$469,284.00 ($332,825.53).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Element 25 Company Profile (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for manganese, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese deposit for producing high purity manganese products, including electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate for use in specialty metals and lithium ion battery cathode.

