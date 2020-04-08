Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.03.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $146.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,762. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,062,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,427,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,056,657 shares of company stock worth $148,012,771. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

