Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Emcor Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,850,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 501,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

