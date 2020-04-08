Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 328,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. Employers has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Employers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

