Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $346,686.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, Upbit and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00994939 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00233436 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Upbit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.