Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%.

E has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 606,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,262. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73, a P/E/G ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.