Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.22. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 27.46% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

