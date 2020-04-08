EXMR (EXMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001504 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

