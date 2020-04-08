Exosis Market Cap Reaches $26,026.47 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a total market cap of $26,026.47 and $9,660.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.02312881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.03513879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00619297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00776283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00075687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00509781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 529,597 coins and its circulating supply is 364,597 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.