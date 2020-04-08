EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on EZPW. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 106.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
