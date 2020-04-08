Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 3.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,152,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,913. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

