Financial Review: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) vs. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Kearny Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.37% 9.07% 1.06% Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.91% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.87 $22.00 million $2.34 10.55 Kearny Financial $250.89 million 2.73 $42.14 million $0.47 17.23

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Territorial Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

