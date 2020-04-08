First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $835.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.21.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $33,440.00. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,366.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 430,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

