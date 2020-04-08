First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNI. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

Shares of FNI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,924. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.