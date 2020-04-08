First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC)’s share price rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, approximately 176,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 112,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

