First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Trading 4.2% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.65, 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.