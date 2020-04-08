First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.09, approximately 185,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 316,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.