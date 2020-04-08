First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $59.15, approximately 993,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,521,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

