First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02, approximately 8,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

