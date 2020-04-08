First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN) Trading Up 6.9%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.99, approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 84,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

