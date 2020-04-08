First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Trading 8.7% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.99, 75,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 70,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.