First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Up 8.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.03, approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

