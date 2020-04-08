First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Shares Up 11.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL)’s share price shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77, 117,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 446% from the average session volume of 21,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

