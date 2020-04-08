First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $19.95, approximately 85,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 25,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

