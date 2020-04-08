First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Up 9.3%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.93, approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

