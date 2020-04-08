First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, approximately 92,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 108,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

