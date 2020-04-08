First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.61, 7,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 9,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

