Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

FIT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 9,580,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,196. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,954 shares of company stock worth $2,012,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fitbit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fitbit by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

