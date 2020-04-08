FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $40.02, 18,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 41,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000.

