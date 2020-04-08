Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Trading Up 6%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET)’s stock price were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24, approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

