Function X Price Tops $0.0485 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $410,859.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032551 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060724 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.39 or 1.00483184 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,396,794 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

