Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Funko posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Funko by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
