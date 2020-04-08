Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Funko posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Funko by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

