G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Shares Up 15%

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E)’s share price shot up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), 7,100 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

G3 Exploration Company Profile (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for G3 Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.