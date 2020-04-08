Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $5.67 million and $39.84 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00013790 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,738,066 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

