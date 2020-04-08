Global Digital Content (GDC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,163.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1,163.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00618957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007642 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.