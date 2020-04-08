Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) were up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.49, approximately 147,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 216,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.