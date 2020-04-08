Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Trading Up 5.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

