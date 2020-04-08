Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Up 6.6%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.55, 11,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 36,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.