GoByte Market Capitalization Reaches $154,206.27 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $154,206.27 and $3,705.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,283,663 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

