GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $20,019.27

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $20,019.27 and $17,845.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

