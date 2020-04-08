Graft Tops One Day Trading Volume of $261.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $129,615.76 and approximately $261.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00778672 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.