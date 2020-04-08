Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GBX stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.41.
In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
