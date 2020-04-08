Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GBX stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

